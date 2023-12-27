Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.72. 375,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

