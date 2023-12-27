Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,736,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FTEC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.97. 69,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,261. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.