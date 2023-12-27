Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,538,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 421.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 461,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 372,673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 393,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

