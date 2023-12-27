Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 6,813 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Newmont by 10.6% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 816,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 81.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. 2,273,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,586. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

