Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 9,152 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 307,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,280. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

