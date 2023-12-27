Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.65.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sempra by 84.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 146,436 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 94.1% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

