Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,768,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

