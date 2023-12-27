Smart Block Chain City Price Reaches $0.0062 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 70.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $18.46 million and $75,803.27 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

