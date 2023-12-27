Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

