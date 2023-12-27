Sparta 24 Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

