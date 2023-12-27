SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.30

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 868354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,680,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

