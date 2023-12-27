SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.03

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.03 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 9580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after buying an additional 455,938 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after buying an additional 228,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

