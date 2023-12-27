SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

