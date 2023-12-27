SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 562,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.