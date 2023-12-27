SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 562,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

