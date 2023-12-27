SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stock Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 80,867.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 139,092 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,466,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

