SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 91,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,271. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

