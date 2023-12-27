Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $651,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 141,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,447. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

