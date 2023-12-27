SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,260 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

IBM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.