SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $286.49. 333,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

