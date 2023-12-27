SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $673,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,517. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.99.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

