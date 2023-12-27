SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 625,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,845. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.