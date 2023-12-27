Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STN opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in Stantec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 11.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stantec by 41.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

