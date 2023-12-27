Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

