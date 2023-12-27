Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,665,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

