Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Sells 551 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $174.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

