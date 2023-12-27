StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 0.9 %

Avalon stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

