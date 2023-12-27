StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PXD opened at $229.99 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.