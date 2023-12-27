StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $199.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.