StockNews.com Lowers Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $528.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 648.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

