StockNews.com Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PERI stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 154.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.