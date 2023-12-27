StockNews.com Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

WBS opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 54.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

