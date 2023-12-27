SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $19.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

