Swipe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.75 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $252.75 million and approximately $59.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 588,840,925 coins and its circulating supply is 588,844,930 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

