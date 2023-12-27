Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $54.34. Approximately 288,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 919,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

