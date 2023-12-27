Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.1% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.78. 5,301,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,419,152. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $411.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

