Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.0% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

TSLA traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,758,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,304,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

