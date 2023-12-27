Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 191,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,745. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

