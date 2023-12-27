Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $66,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 195,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

