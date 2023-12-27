Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.93. The stock had a trading volume of 135,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

