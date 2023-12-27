Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $261.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,679,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,349,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average is $248.37. The company has a market cap of $831.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

