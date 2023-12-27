Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TXN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.68. 823,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
