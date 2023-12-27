The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

