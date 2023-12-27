The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,149. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

