The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,609. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

