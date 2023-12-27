The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 958,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.