Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.77. The company had a trading volume of 155,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,080. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

