Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,428 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Up 0.5 %
Welltower stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 367,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,805. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
