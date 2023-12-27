Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,434. The firm has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

