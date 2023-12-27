Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $237.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. The firm has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.06 and a one year high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

